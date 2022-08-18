Davis Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 736,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.0% of Davis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Davis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Five Star Bancorp were worth $20,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 179,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 157.2% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 124,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 76,314 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 46,968 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter worth $947,000. 37.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FSBC traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,626. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $441.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.34.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 18.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

