Davis Capital Partners LLC Has $169.78 Million Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,965 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up 8.3% of Davis Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Davis Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $169,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.92. 3,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,311. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $68.41 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

