David L. Duvall Purchases 2,909 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) CEO David L. Duvall acquired 2,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $38,456.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,213.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $12.78. 58,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,786. The stock has a market cap of $111.16 million, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 18,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

