Daniel E. Owens Sells 1,500 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) insider Daniel E. Owens sold 1,500 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 0.06. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the first quarter worth $93,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the first quarter worth $189,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 24.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

TMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

