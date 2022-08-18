Daniel A. Bergeron Sells 21,165 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 21,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $5,494,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,925,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,685. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 126.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

