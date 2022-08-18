Dai (DAI) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Dai coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $7.14 billion and $360.10 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,455.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004289 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00129458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00034638 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00067402 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 7,146,305,574 coins. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Dai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

