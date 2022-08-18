DA Davidson Trims Trex (NYSE:TREX) Target Price to $58.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson to $58.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TREX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.53.

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE TREX opened at $53.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.55. Trex has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $140.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trex will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

