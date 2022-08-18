DA Davidson Raises Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Price Target to $10.00

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson to $10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PAYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.71.

Get Paya alerts:

Paya Stock Performance

Paya stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $929.79 million, a PE ratio of 234.74 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paya

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Paya by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,382,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,210,000 after purchasing an additional 580,612 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paya by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,893 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Paya by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,604,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,981,000 after purchasing an additional 36,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paya by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after purchasing an additional 277,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paya by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,720,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 56,877 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.