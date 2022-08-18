Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 11,000 The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.06% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 75,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 7,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $42,905.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 489,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,046.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Price Performance

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

GCV opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.