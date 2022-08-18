Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 663 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $122.81 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day moving average of $119.33. The firm has a market cap of $223.89 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

