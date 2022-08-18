Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 15,000 abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 164,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.