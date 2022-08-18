Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $109.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.
