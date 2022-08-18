Curio Governance (CGT) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Curio Governance (CGT) traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Curio Governance has a market capitalization of $48,470.06 and $530.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curio Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Curio Governance has traded 47.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,534.08 or 1.00044990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004304 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00129453 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00034833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00069961 BTC.

Curio Governance Profile

Curio Governance is a coin. It launched on February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold.

Curio Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

