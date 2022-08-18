CumRocket Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CUMMIES)

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. CumRocket has a market cap of $2.66 million and $77,412.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CumRocket has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One CumRocket coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00720751 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
CumRocket Profile
CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto.
CumRocket Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for CumRocket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CumRocket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.