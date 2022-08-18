Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,288 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $15,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,269,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,604,000 after acquiring an additional 264,096 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after acquiring an additional 244,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,695 shares of company stock worth $2,349,125 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.10.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $230.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.45 and a 200 day moving average of $205.69.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

