Cumberland Partners Ltd Takes Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Avantor to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

