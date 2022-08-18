Cumberland Partners Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth $212,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 385,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth $10,936,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth $342,000. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $26.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 28.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.0628 dividend. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

