Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $2.34 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 84,671 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after acquiring an additional 303,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

NASDAQ META opened at $174.85 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $469.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,054.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

