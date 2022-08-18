Cumberland Partners Ltd Grows Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLF opened at $48.04 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.539 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Desjardins reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

