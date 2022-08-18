Cumberland Partners Ltd Cuts Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3,186.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 461,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 447,500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,064.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 93,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $35.98 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $42.98. The business's 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

