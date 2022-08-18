Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 650 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.83.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $321.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

