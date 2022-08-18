Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) CFO Sells $1,608,360.00 in Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.7 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $139.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Compass Point raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $90,072,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 153,259 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth $11,460,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 162,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 88,083 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading

