CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.47-$2.51 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.65 EPS.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

CubeSmart stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 59.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth $113,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

