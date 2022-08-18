CTS (NYSE:CTS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.53

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.53 and last traded at $43.48, with a volume of 253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -64.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in CTS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in CTS by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 56,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.