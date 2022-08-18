CTC Capital Management LLC Takes $823,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.2% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after acquiring an additional 303,001 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.49. 434,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,819,478. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.57. The company has a market cap of $471.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,054.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,660,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.