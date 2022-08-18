CTC Capital Management LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $486,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after buying an additional 678,453 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 3,884.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,771,000 after buying an additional 462,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 361,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,730,000 after buying an additional 325,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,154,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $2.63 on Thursday, hitting $280.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,066. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $225.86 and a one year high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

