CTC Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,400 Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 525,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 915.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Weatherford International Price Performance

About Weatherford International

NASDAQ:WFRD traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,692. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

