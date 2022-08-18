CTC Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Lucid Group makes up approximately 1.5% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCID stock traded down 0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 228,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,251,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 6.75. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of 13.25 and a twelve month high of 57.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of 21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. The business had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 32.83.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

