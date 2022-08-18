CTC Capital Management LLC Invests $663,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Marathon Oil makes up about 1.8% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $24.30. 347,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,222,178. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $33.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

