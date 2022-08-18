CTC Capital Management LLC Invests $651,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. FactSet Research Systems accounts for about 1.8% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $454.37. The company had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $398.99 and a 200-day moving average of $404.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDS shares. StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Barclays cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $418.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.25.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,202 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

