CTC Capital Management LLC Invests $448,000 in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Avis Budget Group comprises about 1.2% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,796,000 after buying an additional 44,756 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 952.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,654,000 after buying an additional 120,685 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 29,400 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 479,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,950,282.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAR traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.08. 4,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,115. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.11. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.68 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.18.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $4.46. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.90 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 46.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CAR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Stories

