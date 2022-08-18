CTC Capital Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after acquiring an additional 32,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 721.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.35. 52,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.97 and a 12 month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

