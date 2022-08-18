CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Director Susan L. Blount Acquires 1,735 Shares

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) Director Susan L. Blount acquired 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $24,966.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,838.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CS Disco Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE LAW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 627,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,802. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60. CS Disco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 99.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,499,000 after buying an additional 2,517,885 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,905,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CS Disco from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

