CryptoFlow (CFL) Trading 4.3% Lower This Week

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $259,615.60 and approximately $1,766.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002294 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.90 or 0.00718429 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
CryptoFlow Profile
CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk.
CryptoFlow Coin Trading
