CryptoBlades Trading Down 13.3% Over Last Week (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00006114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $752,244.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.73 or 0.00721775 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About CryptoBlades
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,756 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
