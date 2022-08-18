Cryptex Finance (CTX) Market Cap Tops $13.21 Million

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.94 or 0.00016786 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptex Finance has a market cap of $13.21 million and $1.60 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,497.72 or 1.00198002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004307 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00129346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00034623 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00070482 BTC.

About Cryptex Finance

Cryptex Finance (CTX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,355,501 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

