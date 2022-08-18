Crown Tops One Day Volume of $3.00 (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 66.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, Crown has traded up 61.7% against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $538,973.08 and $3.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,394.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.32 or 0.00574137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.21 or 0.00257371 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00023327 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,313,557 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crown Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

