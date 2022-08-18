Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Boosted by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,992,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Stock Down 0.5 %

CCI traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.48. 8,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,855. The company has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle International

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

