Critical Survey: Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDE) versus Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDE – Get Rating) and Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cryptyde and Sonoco Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cryptyde 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonoco Products 1 4 1 0 2.00

Sonoco Products has a consensus price target of $65.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.12%. Given Sonoco Products’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sonoco Products is more favorable than Cryptyde.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cryptyde N/A N/A N/A Sonoco Products 6.47% 28.33% 8.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cryptyde and Sonoco Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cryptyde and Sonoco Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cryptyde N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sonoco Products $5.59 billion 1.14 -$85.48 million $4.28 15.29

Cryptyde has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sonoco Products.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of Sonoco Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sonoco Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sonoco Products beats Cryptyde on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cryptyde

Cryptyde, Inc. provides bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. It also manufactures and sells container boards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Safety Harbor, Florida. Cryptyde, Inc. is a subsidiary of Vinco Ventures Inc. Cryptyde, Inc.(NasdaqCM:TYDE) operates independently of Vinco Ventures, Inc. as of June 30, 2022.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management. The Industrial Paper Packaging segment provides fiber-based tubes, cones, and cores; fiber-based construction tubes; fiber-based protective packaging and components; wooden, metal, and composite wire and cable, as well as reels and spools; and recycled paperboard, corrugating medium, recovered paper, and material recycling services. Sonoco Products Company offers thermoformed rigid plastic trays and devices; custom-engineered molded foam protective packaging and components; temperature-assured packaging; injection molded and extruded containers, spools, and parts; retail security packaging, including printed backer cards, thermoformed blisters, and heat-sealing equipment; and paper amenities. The company sells its products in various markets, which include paper, textile, film, food, chemical, packaging, construction, and wire and cable. Sonoco Products Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hartsville, South Carolina.

