Critical Contrast: Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) versus MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MediWound and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound $23.76 million 3.00 -$13.55 million ($0.52) -4.13 Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$93.04 million -0.18 -6.67

MediWound has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed). Mind Medicine (MindMed) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MediWound, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

13.6% of MediWound shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

MediWound has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MediWound and Mind Medicine (MindMed), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 3 0 3.00

MediWound currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 225.58%. Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus price target of 5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than MediWound.

Profitability

This table compares MediWound and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound -73.79% -3,540.43% -68.37% Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -54.20% -50.12%

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) beats MediWound on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; MW005, which is in phase I/II for the treatment of low-risk basal cell carcinoma. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

