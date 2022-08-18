Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRLBF. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cresco Labs from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Cresco Labs from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Cresco Labs Price Performance

OTCMKTS CRLBF traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 403,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,009. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $980.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.71 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 37.03%. Equities analysts expect that Cresco Labs will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

