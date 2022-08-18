Credit Suisse Group Raises Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target to GBX 480

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.44) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 553 ($6.68) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 509.13 ($6.15).

Aviva Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 458.80 ($5.54) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 408.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 420.73. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33). The firm has a market cap of £12.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,601.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99.

Aviva Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £5,380.38 ($6,501.18). In related news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £5,380.38 ($6,501.18). Also, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page purchased 4,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £19,903.40 ($24,049.54).

About Aviva

Get Rating

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

