Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €19.40 Price Target

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been given a €19.40 ($19.80) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 218.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TKA. DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.92) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.15 ($12.40) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($9.59) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of FRA TKA traded up €0.24 ($0.24) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €6.09 ($6.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,736,276 shares. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($27.56). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.43.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

