Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,319.23

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,319.23 ($40.11) and traded as high as GBX 3,326 ($40.19). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,234 ($39.08), with a volume of 12,580 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, August 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,149.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,318.57. The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 1,654.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a GBX 55.60 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $20.00. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.56%.

In related news, insider Tim Smith purchased 1,350 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,056 ($36.93) per share, for a total transaction of £41,256 ($49,850.17). Also, insider Adam Couch sold 23,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,082 ($37.24), for a total transaction of £718,876.50 ($868,627.96).

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

