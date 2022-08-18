Craig Hallum Raises XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Price Target to $90.00

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

XPEL has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of XPEL from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

XPEL stock opened at $82.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.95. XPEL has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $87.01.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 25,171 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $1,208,459.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,472,139 shares in the company, valued at $118,687,393.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 867,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,477,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark Adams sold 25,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $1,208,459.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,472,139 shares in the company, valued at $118,687,393.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 173,654 shares of company stock worth $11,136,736 over the last 90 days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in XPEL by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in XPEL by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

