Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) SVP Shravan Goli Sells 1,260 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) SVP Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $16,581.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 254,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Shravan Goli sold 34,100 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $538,098.00.

Coursera stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.55. 2,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. Coursera’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth $53,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COUR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Coursera from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Coursera from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

