Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) SVP Richard J. Jacquet Sells 1,022 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $13,582.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,184.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coursera Trading Down 2.6 %

Coursera stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,465. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.30. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Coursera had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Coursera by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 109.9% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,987,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,591 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter valued at $282,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Coursera by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 458,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coursera by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 54,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

COUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Coursera from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

