Country Club Bank GFN Takes $11.13 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 190,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,129,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.07. 3,150,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,345,625. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $54.24. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

