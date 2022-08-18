Country Club Bank GFN Makes New $10.62 Million Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,623,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $173.23. The company had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,098. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.39 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.46 and its 200 day moving average is $175.82. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

