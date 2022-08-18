Country Club Bank GFN Invests $8.34 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EMR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.11. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,024. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.37. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

